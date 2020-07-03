3 more die in Cameron County as 81 new COVID-19 cases emerge

Cameron County health officials reported three more COVID-19 related deaths Friday.

Two residents of The Rio at Fox Hollow nursing home — an 84-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man — and a 66-year-old man who was hospitalized at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville, were the latest fatalities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 63 people have died in Cameron County due to complications from the disease.

The county also reported 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,692. Of those, 896 are active cases.

The 63 new cases are of residents from Brownsville, South Padre Island, La Feria, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo and San Benito.

From the nursing homes, the county has, so far, reported 35 employees and 64 residents of the Veranda Nursing Home tested positive for COVID-19, including 11 who died.

At the Spanish Meadows nursing home in Brownsville, six employees and 11 residents tested positive, including two who died.

The Rio at Fox Hollow in Brownsville has reported 34 employees and 35 residents who tested positive, including five who died.

Also in Brownsville, the Alta Vista nursing home has had one employee and four residents test positive.

The Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has had four employees and one resident test positive and the Port Isabel Service Processing Center, which houses detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has had 10 employees and 75 detainees test positive.