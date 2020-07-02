Video showing Mission police punching man sparks concern

A video surfaced Wednesday of a Mission police officer punching a man and kneeling on his neck as he and another officer held him down in an attempt to detain him.

The video, viewed over 38,000 times on Facebook, was posted by Palmview resident Joe Zarate who said the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Zarate said he and his family had left the Chili’s Bar & Grill just after 5 p.m. when they saw the man sitting under a tree.

“By the time we were done putting the kids in the truck we hear him yelling for help,” Zarate wrote in a message.

In the video, the man is seen struggling and resisting arrest just before the officer begins punching him in the face.

“Regardless if the man was doing something wrong the police officers should not have punched him the way they were,” Zarate said. “We were not allowed to continue to record because the girl officer ran to her truck and parked in front of us so we couldn’t see.”

Mission police investigator Art Flores, a spokesman for the department, said they were not commenting on the incident at this time until after the man’s arraignment on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the city of Mission said Chief Robert Dominguez would be issuing a statement later Thursday.