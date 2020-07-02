McALLEN — The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros learned when and where the team will officially restart the 2020 USL season after the league unveiled its opening set of games for each team via a news release Thursday afternoon from its offices in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The USL Championship’s regular season, which began in early March, was temporarily halted and interrupted on March 12 when the league announced it was suspending play as the sports world struggled to adjust in real time to the global novel coronavirus pandemic. The USL’s return to play is officially set for July 11, exactly four months after the league’s last game, with a full slate of nine games, including Rio Grande Valley FC’s return to the pitch when the club travels to face El Paso Locomotive FC at 8:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

The league’s adjusted and shortened schedule will feature 16 regular season games for each team and under its new format, USL teams will be divided into eight regional groups with the two total points leaders of each group at the end of the regular season securing postseason berths with home-field advantage being determined by overall record each round.