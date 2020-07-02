McALLEN — The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros learned when and where the team will officially restart the 2020 USL season after the league unveiled its opening set of games for each team via a news release Thursday afternoon from its offices in Tampa Bay, Florida.
The USL Championship’s regular season, which began in early March, was temporarily halted and interrupted on March 12 when the league announced it was suspending play as the sports world struggled to adjust in real time to the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
The USL’s return to play is officially set for July 11, exactly four months after the league’s last game, with a full slate of nine games, including Rio Grande Valley FC’s return to the pitch when the club travels to face El Paso Locomotive FC at 8:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.
The league’s adjusted and shortened schedule will feature 16 regular season games for each team and under its new format, USL teams will be divided into eight regional groups with the two total points leaders of each group at the end of the regular season securing postseason berths with home-field advantage being determined by overall record each round.
Rio Grande Valley FC, which returned to practice in May, will play 15 regular season games, eight at home and seven on the road, after falling 5-1 to LA Galaxy II in the club’s season opener back on March 8 at H-E-B Park in Edinburg.
As previously reported by The Monitor, the Toros will be placed in the USL Championship’s Group D, which includes Austin Bold FC, FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC and San Antonio FC, and are scheduled to play 13 total games against their group’s regional rivals.
RGV FC will make its return to H-E-B Park to host San Antonio FC on July 19 before capping off the month with a two-game road trip with stops in Oklahoma City on July 22 and San Antonio on July 27.
The Toros will host San Antonio FC once more on Saturday, Aug. 29, and will welcome two more Group D teams — Austin Bold FC and FC Tulsa — for a pair of home games. Rio Grande Valley FC will take on Austin Bold FC in Edinburg on Aug. 22 and Sept. 12, and face FC Tulsa on Aug. 1 and again on Sept. 19.
RGV FC will also play a pair of back-to-back August road games at Oklahoma City and Austin, and the club will travel to square off against FC Tulsa, San Antonio FC and New Mexico United in September.
The Toros will host OKC Energy FC for their final regular season home game and season finale on Sat- urday, Oct. 3 in Edinburg.
The club’s early season loss puts RGV FC in a difficult spot sitting in last place in its group at the restart’s outset. Austin Bold FC (1-0) and San Antonio FC (1-0) are tied for first among Group D teams with three points apiece, while FC Tulsa sits alone in third with one point and OKC Energy FC holds fourth via a -1 to -4 goal differential over the Toros.
Toros season ticket packages are available for home games now. For your tickets, visit rgvfc.com/tickets or email ticketsales@hebparkrgv.com.
2020 Rio Grande Valley FC adjusted regular season schedule:
Mar. 8 – vs. LA Galaxy II (5-1 L)
July 11 – at El Paso Locomotive FC
July 17 – vs. San Antonio FC
July 22 – at OKC Energy FC
July 27 – at San Antonio FC
Aug. 1 – vs. FC Tulsa
Aug. 8 – at Austin Bold FC
Aug. 15 – at OKC Energy FC
Aug. 22 – vs Austin Bold FC
Aug. 29 – vs. San Antonio FC
Sept. 2 – at FC Tulsa
Sept. 5 – at San Antonio FC
Sept. 12 – vs. Austin Bold FC
Sept. 19 – vs. FC Tulsa
Sept. 23 – at New Mexico United
Oct. 3 – vs. OKC Energy FC