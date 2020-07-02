LGBTQ flag stolen at Visitors Bureau

The City of Brownsville’s LGBTQ Task Force has reported that someone stole Progress Flag that was on display at the Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau during Pride Week.

The Task Force also reports that someone vandalized the BCVB by tagging it with the words “NO LGTB” with black spray paint. It’s believed both incidents occurred either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

“This act of bigotry only brings greater attention to our cause, illustrating that ignorance and homophobia are not just things we see on television and in movies. These things continue to exist and are what we aim to challenge with our presence as a Task Force,” the group said in a press release.

The group said the City of Brownsville is taking all “appropriate actions” to address the incident as they would any other minor theft or vandalism.

Anyone with information on the theft and vandalism should call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.