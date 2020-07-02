With an increase in testing, Hidalgo County is implementing new requirements to ensure residents receive their results in a timely manner, county officials said in a news release Thursday.

In order to get tested, residents are being encouraged to pre-register online at texas.curativeinc.com; in person, residents need to present a photo ID, their physical address, phone number and email address.

Starting on Monday, July 6, all testing sites will dedicate three hours to test only people who are 65 or older from 9 to 11 a.m.

After 11 a.m., the test centers will be open to the general public until testing supplies run out for the day, the release stated.

In addition to outdoor mobile centers, the state added indoor testing facilities; the tests being conducted now have switched from nasal swabs to oral swabs.

The county reiterates residents will be screened if they have one of the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.

Upcoming dates and location for mobile testing:

July 3: Isaac D. Rodriguez Park

1200 E. Sixth St., Weslaco

July 5: La Joya Fire Department

Expressway 83, La Joya

July 10-11: Robert Vela High School

Canton Road, Edinburg

Upcoming dates and locations for indoor testing:

July 6-7: Mercedes Safe Dome/Recreational Center

Vermont Avenue, Mercedes

July 8-9: PSJA Memorial High School

Alamo Road, Alamo

July 4 (half day) and July 12: Alton Recreation Center

349 Dawes Ave. Alton