Hidalgo County officials confirmed three additional fatalities from coronavirus-related complications Wednesday along with 270 new positive cases.

The new deaths, men from McAllen, San Juan and Mission, bring the total death toll here to 49.

The new positive cases bring the total to 4,252.

“This virus does not discriminate. Anyone at any age can be susceptible to this disease,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a news release. “We have to continue to do what our medical experts tell us: wear facial coverings, avoid mass gatherings, and stay home. Following these guidelines will help us slow the spread.”

According to the county, 301 people remain hospitalized with complications from the virus, 27 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

Starr County officials confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in a hospital there this afternoon.

The death was reported along with the dire news that the Starr County Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 unit had reached full capacity.

Starr County confirmed 105 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, who himself has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the county had seen a total of 718 cases, of which, 569 remain active. The new fatality brings the death toll for county residents to four.