McALLEN — The Federal Aviation Administration awarded the airport here more than $2.8 million to eliminate ponding on the airfield, U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

The funds — $2,874,097 to be exact — will fund the installation of 2,800 feet of drainage improvements that will eliminate ponding at the McAllen International Airport, Gonzalez said in a news release.

The grant, meant to cover the final phase of the airport’s storm water management system improvements, will ensure “safe and efficient operations,” the congressman said.

“The McAllen International Airport is a critical part of our region’s infrastructure,” Gonzalez said. “While the pandemic has slowed travel, mass rainfall events continue to hamper the airport’s existing drainage infrastructure which is why these improvements are so important.”

McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, said the city is committed to improving the airport’s infrastructure and focused on its future growth.

“This FAA Airport Improvement Grant award will allow us to continue to work on projects that will keep the McAllen International Airport safe and competitive and poised for continued expansion,” he said in the news release.