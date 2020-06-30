Weslaco shooting suspect claims self defense

When Weslaco police arrested 23-year-old Angel Herrera on accusations he shot a man to death on June 8, the man was barricaded inside a bedroom and armed with a handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police arrested Herrera after a three-hour manhunt that caused a lockdown at Weslaco East High School on accusations he shot 36-year-old Guadalupe Salinas Jr. to death just after the noon hour in the 2400 block of 12th Street and Pleasantview Drive.

Herrera is charged with murder, as well as several drug offenses. He remains jailed on a total of $823,000 in bonds.

After his arrest, Herrera told investigators that he shot Salinas, who had driven to Herrera’s house, in self defense because he was not going to allow Salinas to kill him, “so he shot him,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

The investigation and manhunt began at 12:10 p.m. June 8, a Monday, when police were called out to Herrera’s residence after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

The first officer on scene saw a white Mercury with multiple bullet holes in it parked on the roadway in front of the driveway.

Witnesses told police that the man who fired the shots may be in the residence. Police made entry, but couldn’t find the suspect. Meanwhile, police learned Salinas was inside the vehicle with two gunshot wounds.

Police found Salinas slumped over to his right with blood on his shirt. They pulled him out of the vehicle and cut open his shirt and pants where they saw gunshot wounds to the right side of the rib cage just below the armpit and to the man’s left leg, according to the probable cause affidavit.

One of those witnesses told police Herrera called them before police arrived to say the “law” would be showing up because there was a shooting. That person told police Herrera had guns in his bedroom, the charging document states.

“Officers on scene proceeded to the back room of the residence where Angel Herrera’s bedroom is located but were unable to locate him inside,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “Officers stated they observed several baggies of marijuana and a revolver handgun on a desk in plainview.”

As police looked for Herrera, who was last seen wearing a white button shirt with black chickens on it and blue jeans, a neighbor told officers that they had surveillance video footage of the shots being fired and recognized Herrera.

Investigators watching the footage noted that Herrera was standing in the roadway and appeared to be waiting for someone, according to the charging document, which states those neighbors were driving up to their residence when they heard the gunshots.

At 3:11 p.m., investigators say they found Herrera in the back room of a residence behind a locked door. Officials with Weslaco Municipal Court redacted the location of where police say they found Herrera.

Police used “a tool” to try and open the door but a couch was pushing up against it, so they searched for another entrance and went to the AC unit through the window and pushed the air-conditioner out to get a visual of Herrera, who was armed with a handgun, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did, the charging document states.

Police made entry through the front door to the room and used a Taser on Herrera, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators say they recovered a 9mm Ruger from that room. The probable cause affidavit also says authorities found eight bullet holes in the vehicle, seven bullet casings on the property and two bullet casings by a black Dodge Caravan. Police also allege that they found 12.2 grams of cocaine, 4.5 grams of Xanax and 39.26 ounces of marijuana in Herrera’s bedroom.