UTRGV confirms 21 test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-one people at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley have been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email sent to students and staff on Tuesday.

The announcement did not specify if the infected were students or staff, but noted that anyone from the university community who could have been at risk of contracting the disease from the individuals has been notified and instructed to self-isolate or get tested.

Additionally, areas on campus which could have been exposed to the coronavirus have been disinfected and cleaned.