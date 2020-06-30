Three more Brownsville city employees test positive for the coronavirus

The City of Brownsville has confirmed three new city of Brownsville employees tested positive for COVID-19. One employee is a Brownsville police officer, the second is a firefighter and the third is an administrative staff member.

In a press release, the city states the police officer was tested on June 22nd with official confirmation of the positive COVID-19 results provided to the city on Saturday. The firefighter was tested on June 22nd with official confirmation of the positive COVID-19 results provided to the city on Monday. The administrative staff member was tested on June 24th with official confirmation of the positive COVID-19 results provided to the city on Monday.

The city states those in contact with the employees that are in a medium to high risk of exposure will be tested and quarantined. All associated workspaces will be disinfected and deep cleaned. The names of the employees and any further identifying information are being withheld to maintain employee privacy consistent with federal health privacy laws.

The City of Brownsville Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.