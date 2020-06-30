PBS set to return to Rio Grande Valley

After months of work, US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez has worked out a deal between PBS and Entravision to bring the station back to the Rio Grande Valley, a news release from the congressman’s office states.

According to the release, members of the community and stakeholders were “pivotal” to bringing PBS back.

“They often say it takes a village. This was true of the effort it took to bring back PBS to our community. It took a village and then some,” said Rep. Gonzalez. “While we celebrate this success, we still have a significant amount of work to do to make this permanent and return National Public Radio (NPR) to the Valley. We need continued support and engagement from the community to keep this vital programming available to all.”

PBS can be viewed over the air on channel 21.4, on channel 10 for Spectrum Cable customers, channel 61 for DISH subscribers, and channel 389 on DirecTV.

For more information, visit https://www.pbs.org/articles/rio-grande-valley/.