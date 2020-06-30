The city of McAllen announced Tuesday that its Fourth of July fireworks show would be postponed until a later date.

After previously announcing the Municipal Park would not be available for viewing of the fireworks show, the city went further by rescheduling the event out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the further spread of COVID-19, the city said in a statement.

The city’s fireworks show typically draws large crowds to the city’s Municipal Park with many more lining the nearby sidewalks for several blocks.

“McAllen city officials encourage all residents to continue to celebrate their liberty and freedoms, but to do so safely for their protection, as well as the protection of every resident in McAllen,” the statement read.

The city encouraged the public to tune in to “patriotic programming” on the McAllen Parks’ social media pages and MCN 1300 on Spectrum cable or through a live-stream on the city’s website: www.mcallen.net.

“God bless our great city of McAllen, our great state of Texas and the greatest country on earth, our United States of America,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in the statement.