McAllen ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

A McAllen ISD employee who worked at a food preparation site last week has been confirmed Tuesday to have contracted the coronavirus, according to a district press release.

The employee worked at a food distribution site at Sanchez Elementary School in McAllen from June 22 to 26.

“The individual was never in contact with families. All Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was in place at all times,” Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez wrote in the release. “Social Distancing was adhered to at all times. Aside from never being in contact with the individual, you are reminded that employees who prepare and serve meals wear masks and shields and adhere to more than six feet of separation from all other individuals.”

The district and the Hidalgo County Health Department have traced co-workers who could have been in contact with the person and recommended they self-isolate for two weeks.