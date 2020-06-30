Judge reduces bond for man charged with brother’s murder

A Mercedes man charged with the murder of his brother who died during a December home invasion is closer to the possibility that he may bail out of jail while he awaits trial.

State District Judge Luis Singleterry reduced 24-year-old Noel Alvarado’s bond on a charge of murder from $100,000 to $50,000 while setting bond on two counts of aggravated robbery at $20,000 apiece, court records indicate. Noel had previously been held without bond on the robbery charges.

Noel drove his brother Emmanuel to Knapp Medical Center at 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 4 where he died. Emmanuel had been shot multiple times during an attempt to rob a rural Weslaco home along with his brother and three other men, authorities have said.

Noel’s bonds are cash surety bonds, meaning he has to post 10% of the total bond to bail out of jail. In a motion for a bond reduction, his attorney, Rogelio Garza, said his family and friends have been able to raise a total of $15,000 toward bailing Noel out of jail.

The man has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The shooting happened in the 9900 block of North Saltillo Circle after Johnothan Gonzalez, a 26-year-old resident of the home, disarmed Emmanuel and shot him.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra has previously said the men were trying to steal money and drugs from Gonzalez, though authorities did not report in a news release finding money or drugs after the shooting.