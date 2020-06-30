Island beaches will be open 4th of July, face masks required

In an emergency called meeting, South Padre Island officials in a 5 to 1 vote, voted to keep its beaches open for the next seven days as it gets ready for the Fourth of July Holiday.

Although the town’s beaches will be open, beachgoers and vendors will have to follow social distancing guidelines. They will also have to wear face coverings.

Only single pole tents will be allowed and they must be placed within 15 feet of one another. They will only be allowed in the front row and all other pole tents must be placed against the dunes. They will be pulled out on demand only.

No pop up tents will be allowed.