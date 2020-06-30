Island beaches will be open 4th of July, face masks required

Diana Eva Maldonado
-
Beachgoers recline in the shade of umbrellas and canopies Monday along a beach on South Padre Island. Over the weekend beaches on the island were filled with people following the relaxation of Gov. Greg Abbott's shelter-in-place order and business restrictions on May 1. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

In an emergency called meeting, South Padre Island officials in a 5 to 1 vote, voted to keep its beaches open for the next seven days as it gets ready for the Fourth of July Holiday.

Although the town’s beaches will be open, beachgoers and vendors will have to follow social distancing guidelines. They will also have to wear face coverings.

Only single pole tents will be allowed and they must be placed within 15 feet of one another. They will only be allowed in the front row and all other pole tents must be placed against the dunes. They will be pulled out on demand only.

No pop up tents will be allowed.

