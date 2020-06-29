LETTERS: Letter answered; Lawlessness was allowed; Defy thugs, hoodlums; Interview Vietnam vets; Make people wear masks

Letter answered

In response to the letter from Mr. Jose Coronado (June 8): He claims that Mr. Trump was elected by the people. Well, he got one thing wrong; he got elected by the Electoral College. As you see, Mr. Coronado, Mrs. Clinton actually won the majority of the American votes.

As for Mr. Trump causing this world pandemic, no. But because of his failure to act and claim that this was a Democratic hoax, he failed as an American president to protect Americans. This has caused the deaths of more than 110,000 Americans.

This president is so fixated on Republic-good-Democrats-bad syndrome that it has clouded his judgment as a leader of this great country. Now he faces another crisis in less than four months: the demonstrations since the death of George Floyd. And again he has failed, calling in the military when he should have let the governors handle it themselves., by calling in the National Guard.

How many top active and non-active military personnel have voice their opinion against Mr. Trump’s actions? Gen. Colin Powell, who served under Republican President Bush, went on record as saying, President Trump had “drifted away” from the Constitution.

Yes, Mr. Coronado, Mr. Trump needs to resign. And for your information Vice President Pence would become the President; I believe he would do a better job serving Trump’s remaining time as president.

So Mr. Coronado, if Mr. Trump does the honorable thing and resigns, do you believe he would ask for a photo op like he did when he ordered that tear gas be thrown on peaceful protesters so he could get a photo op in front of the Church holding a bible?

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa

Lawlessness was allowed

The Democrat mayors and governors who deliberately allowed their cities to be ravaged could have stopped the carnage even before it started by allowing the police to do their job and even calling in the National Guard if necessary. The fact that they ordered the police to stand down and let the criminals take control makes them just as guilty as the cop who murdered George Floyd.

Robert Welz

Weslaco

Defy thugs, hoodlums

Under no circumstances are we as Americans to bend a knee to hoodlums and thugs. As the old Mexican saying goes; “It is better to die on you feet than to live on your knees.”

José C Coronado

Mission

Interview Vietnam vets

I appreciate the fact that you interview veterans of various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies. In light of the current unrest, mostly due to the COVID pandemic, the interviewees relate to the fact that there is a guerrilla war within the borders of the U.S.