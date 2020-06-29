Hidalgo County clerk, Evins youths test positive for coronavirus

Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home, the county said in a news release Monday.

According to the release, Guajardo, 51, came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19 while he was taking time off. The clerk self-isolated and began developing symptoms of the coronavirus before getting confirmation.

“Mr. Guajardo’s decisive action protected not only his staff and colleagues but others in the community,” Chief Deputy County Clerk Annette Muniz said in the release. “Rather than come into the office, he telecommuted and has called in every day during his self-isolation, in spite of his illness.”

Guajardo has served as the Hidalgo County clerk since 2007. In the release, he warned the public about the severity of the virus.

“Please, for your own sake and the sake of your loved ones, continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when out in public and only go out when you absolutely have to,” Guajardo wrote. “Even though I am healthy, active, and strong and took all precautions, I was not immune to it.”

In a separate news release, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department also confirmed on Monday that four youths and two staff members have tested positive with COVID-19.

Two youths at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg tested positive for the coronavirus, the first youth to test positive at that facility, according to the release.

Two youth development coaches also tested positive for COVID-19 at the center.

Additionally, two youths at one of TJJD’s halfway houses tested positive for COVID-19, and two

more youths are awaiting testing.

According to the release, these two cases are the first youths to test positive at a halfway house.

The youths who have tested positive for COVID-19 continue to receive treatment at the campus.

As of Monday, TJJD has administered a total of 242 COVID-19 tests to youth.