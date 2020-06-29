H-E-B to limit sale of toilet paper, sanitizers, briskets

H-E-B has been forced once again to place a limit on certain products due to customers panic buying toilet paper, food items and over-the-counter medication.
“To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items. Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily,” the Texas-based grocery store announced Monday.
H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:
The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region:
- Baby wipes – limit 2
- Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4
- Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2