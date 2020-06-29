COMMENTARY: Dreamers still need action

The Supreme Court has issued a ruling that gives us a second chance by arguing in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and its recipients, allowing them to stay, at least temporarily, in the United States and continue contributing to our state. For years, DACA recipients, otherwise known as Dreamers, have been contributing to the Texas economy after the program was enacted in 2012 giving young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with their families the ability to legally study and work in the United States.

Since the program’s enactment, nearly 700,000 young immigrant Dreamers and all Texans have reaped the benefits of this program. DACA recipients make essential economic and community contributions, and they account for an annual $705.2 million in federal tax contributions and $409.9 million in annual state and local tax contributions. They go to work and take care of their families and children, yet they live in constant fear that any day their lives could be turned upside down, they’d be stripped away from their life’s work, their families and the one state — the one nation — they’ve only ever known as home.

I don’t believe it’s a child’s fault for coming into the United States at the average age of 6 years old with their families. And today, they are trying to better themselves so that they can continue providing and contributing.

We don’t need more proof of their commitment than we’ve already experienced through the coronavirus pandemic. More than 200,000 DACA recipients nationwide have stepped up when they were needed most to give a hand, as caregivers, nurses, chefs, food suppliers and waste management workers — those we need every day and whom we have an extreme gratitude for through this public health crisis.

Communities across Texas have offered appreciation for our essential workers over the last few months. I’ve seen a great amount of this from my own district and am proud of their contributions. However, many have forgotten who is really behind many of these jobs — immigrants. More than 30,600 Texas DACA recipients are essential workers, including 2,800 teachers and more than 4,300 DACA healthcare workers.