Cameron County closes beach accesses; requires masks

BROWNSVILLE — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed an amendment to its emergency management order on Monday that requires face coverings, limits gatherings of people, institutes a curfew and closes beach accesses in response to the growth of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Rio Grande Valley.

The order goes into effect Tuesday and will remain in effect until at least July 13.

According to the order, all people 10 and older must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in public places or working in close proximity to others, recommending that the public refrain from obtaining medical masks.

Consistent with direction from Gov. Greg Abbott, no civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear face coverings.

The curfew will be imposed on minors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on adults from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for people traveling for an emergency or essential services.

County parks and beach accesses will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday through July 12, unless that closure is extended by the judge.