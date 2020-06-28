SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, cities are starting to cancel upcoming holiday festivities.

The city of South Padre Island announced the cancelation of its Fourth of July fireworks show in a press release issued on Friday.

The fireworks show was scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 4, in the bay near the city’s Entertainment District.

City officials are asking the public to do their part in safeguarding themselves and others, as well as follow the protocols set in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Greg Abbott and Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr.

The press release states that the city of South Padre Island will always put the community’s well-being first.

“The Fourth of July holiday will be different without the fireworks show this year,” SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty stated in the press release. “If we follow the protocols and decrease in new cases, we may try to have two fireworks shows during the Labor Day weekend.”

For more information, visit the city’s COVID-19 website at https://tinyurl.com/y9eq39ap