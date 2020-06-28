A 24-year-old Mercedes man charged with the murder of his brother who died during a December home invasion is seeking a further reduction in his bond.

Noel Alvarado has made multiple attempts at reducing his bond since his arrest. A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

He was originally held on a $1 million bond. However, since his arrest that’s been wittled down to $100,000 on the murder charge. However, he is being held without bond on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested Noel on Dec. 4 after he drove his brother, Emmanuel, to Knapp Medical Center at 12:45 a.m. Emmanuel had been shot multiple times.

Johnothan Gonzalez, a 26-year-old living near the 9900 block of North Saltillo Circle, disarmed Emmanuel and shot him after the brothers and several other men attempted to rob him of drugs and moneys, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gonzalez is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

In his latest bond reduction motion, Noel’s attorney, Rogelio Garza, says his bond is excessive.

“The bond required of Defendant by such order is excessive for Defendant and Defendant’s family. Defendant and family have attempted both individually and through family and friends to post bond in said amount, but has been unsuccessful in raising the money necessary to post a cash bond or pay the professional bondsman premium required for a surety bond in this amount,” the motion stated.

Noel’s attorney, Garza, is asking the court for an evidentiary hearing while requesting that state District Judge Luis Singleterry grant his client a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

Two other men also face a murder charge for Emmanuel’s death, including 21-year-old Mercedes resident Juan Jesus Hernandez and 23-year-old Weslaco resident Martin Perez Torres Jr.

Hernandez is being held on a $200,000 bond on the murder charge. He is being held without bond on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Perez has bailed out on a combined $70,000 in bonds on a charge of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

The alleged ringleader of the fatal robbery, 30-year-old Isidro Rubiel Juarez, has not been arrested and authorities have said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gonzalez was released on a $40,000 bond.