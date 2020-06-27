An 83-year-old Los Fresnos woman is Cameron County’s latest reported death related to COVID-19, County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced in a news release Saturday.

The county also reported 98 new additional cases, raising the total number to 2,183.

A previously reported case, the woman died at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, bringing Cameron County’s total of reported fatalities to 55.

The 98 cases are from Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, Laguna Vista, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo and San Benito. Their ages range from a 3-year-old boy to a 98-year-old man.

Three cases are travel related, with 48 cases contracting the virus through community spread and 47 cases reported to have been linked to a previous case.

In addition to the positive cases, Cameron County reported 107 individuals have recovered, bringing their total number of those reported to have recovered to 1,390.

In Starr County, 11 new cases were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, health authority Dr. Jose Vazquez announced Saturday in a news release.

The majority of the cases are individuals from Rio Grande City, with the exception of four — three cases from Roma and one case from La Grulla.

Of the cases, five were males whose ages are 1, 27, 45, 52, 69; and six were women ages 13, 25, 27, 30, 37 and 49.

As of Saturday, Starr County’s total number of positive cases is 552, with 425 recovering under medical care and 124 reported to have recovered.

With two fatalities pending residential information, the county’s death toll remains at three.