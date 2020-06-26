Two Brownsville firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Brownsville city officials have announced that two more city employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city reports the two are Brownsville firefighters.

The first Brownsville Firefighter was tested on June 19 with official confirmation of the positive COVID-19 results provided to the city on Thursday. The second Brownsville Fighter was tested on June 22 with official confirmation of the positive COVID-19 results provided to the city on Thursday.

The city states those in contact with the employees that are in a medium to high risk of exposure will be tested and quarantined. All associated work spaces will be disinfected and deep cleaned.

The names of the employees will not be released because of privacy laws.

The city reports it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are needed.