Police say a bank robber who fled on a bicycle is in custody accused of shooting a bank teller Friday morning.

Harlingen Police say the armed gunman, who was wearing a mask, entered Texas Regional Bank at 2019 S. Business 77 at 9:45 a.m. They say he showed a gun and then shot a teller.

Police say the bank robber then demanded money from another teller at the window. After receiving a bag full of cash, the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

The man was arrested a short time later near the intersection of Ed Carey Drive and 25th Street.

“The male had in his possession a black handgun and a black bag filled with a large amount of currency inside,” the police department said in a statement. “The male was detained without further incident and transported to the Harlingen City Jail for further questioning.”

The bank teller was taken to an area hospital for their injuries. There is no word on their condition.