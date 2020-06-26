An additional 22 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases there to 505 — 378 of those being active.

The new cases include 13 women and nine men who range in age from 3 to 74 years old.

They are residents of Roma, Rio Grande City and La Grulla, though the residence of some patients were not disclosed.

These 22 results are all from tests conducted at the county’s drive-thru testing facility.

So far, 124 of the 505 people who have tested positive in Starr County have recovered.

Officially, there have been three deaths there, however, there are two more that are pending residential confirmation before they are included in the official count.