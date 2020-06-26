Police: Nephew charged with murder in death of attorney Ernesto Gonzales

Harlingen Police say they arrested a nephew of missing attorney Ernesto Gonzales and charged him with murder.

During a news conference, police said on Tuesday they executed a search warrant on property owned by Salomon Campos Jr., on Kansas City Road in La Feria. During their search investigators say they found human remains that have since been positively identified with dental records as those of Gonzales.

The longtime Harlingen attorney disappeared three years ago.

The 43-year-old Campos is charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and stalking. The bonds for the Harlingen man total $1,660,000. Police say additional arrests are possible. They did not give a motive for the killing.