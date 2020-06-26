Hidalgo County Tax Office to resume hours Monday

After being sanitized for public safety, the Hidalgo County Tax Office will resume normal business hours at its Edinburg location on Monday, according to a county news release.

“The safety of our customers and staff remains our Number 1 priority,” Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal said in the release Friday. “Hidalgo County Facilities Management has done a tremendous job of addressing our needs and sanitizing our offices in a timely manner.”

The Hidalgo County Tax Office is located at 2804 S. Business Highway 281 in Edinburg.