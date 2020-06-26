Funnel clouds possible for today

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating there is a chance for funnel clouds today.

The NWS reports favorable low level wind profiles and abundant tropical moisture will make the atmosphere favorable for the development of weak tropical funnels through the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

Most of these funnel clouds will be short lived and usually do not touch the ground. However, you should be prepared to seek shelter in the event a funnel does reach the ground.

Areas that could be affected include the cities of Falfurrias, Sarita, McAllen, Edinburg,

Pharr, Mission, Weslaco, Raymondville, Brownsville, Harlingen,Port Mansfield, Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights,Laguna Vista, and San Manuel.