2 deaths, 113 new coronavirus cases in Cameron County

Cameron County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths Friday for a total number of 54 deaths there since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Brownsville men, a 75-year old and a 63-year-old The Rio at Fox Hollow nursing home resident, were the latest to die of coronavirus-related complications, according to county health officials.

They also reported an additional 113 COVID-19 cases consisting of patients that ranged in age from 3 to 92 years old.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Cameron County is now at 2,086 and, of those, 803 are active.

So far, the county has confirmed 35 employees, and 63 residents of the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen tested positive, including 11 who died.

At the Spanish Meadows nursing home in Brownsville, six employees and 11 residents tested positive, including two who died.

At The Rio at Fox Hollow, 24 employees and 23 residents tested positive, including two who also died.

Also in Brownsville, the Alta Vista nursing home reported one employee and four residents tested positive.

Additionally, the Port Isabel Service Processing Center, which holds detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reported that seven employees and 54 detainees tested positive for the coronavirus disease.