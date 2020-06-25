New Year’s Day stabbing suspect to seek bond reduction

A 31-year-old San Juan man accused of 2020’s first murder made his initial pre-trial appearance via Zoom Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him in mid-May.

During the brief hearing, Ramiro Escobar’s defense attorney, Ricardo Alanis, asked state District Judge Fernando Mancias to set a bond hearing, which the judge granted.

Escobar has been held on a $1 million bond since Jan. 1 after Edinburg police charged him with stabbing Miguel Adrian Ramirez Alonso to death at the Lantana Apartments complex at 1200 N. First Ave.

A probable cause affidavit for Escobar’s arrest alleges he previously threatened harm to the man and was friends with the man’s common-law wife.

He had been stabbed twice in his left torso and twice in his chest, according to the affidavit.

The man’s common-law wife found him lying in the kitchen and asked him who stabbed him, but the only word he was able to say was “Chrysler,” the charging document states.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Escobar owns a Chrysler 300.

Edinburg detectives found Escobar at his San Juan apartment and say he was uncooperative, the charging document states.