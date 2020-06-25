La Joya police employee positive for COVID-19

The city of La Joya said Thursday that an employee of the police department has tested positive for coronavirus.

Employees who have been in contact with the individual have been notified, City Administrator Jacqueline Bazan said in a statement.

“The employee is currently under quarantine at home,” Bazan said.

In the statement, Bazan said the city is exercising all precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We remind all residents of the importance to take all precautions to wear facial coverings in public, shelter at home (if possible), stay six feet apart from people, avoid shaking hands, and wash your hands often,” Bazan said in the statement. “We hope and pray for a safe recovery of our La Joya PD employee, and all others impacted from this virus.”