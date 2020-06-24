Flash Briefing-NewsLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Blue Mass for local law enforcement Delcia Lopez - June 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Daniel Garcia, with McAllen Police Department Honor Guard, attends the Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020 in San Juan, Texas. A Blue Mass is celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety, which includes police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Robert Jackson, with Texas Department of Public Safety, attends the Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020 in San Juan, Texas. A Blue Mass is celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety, which includes police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com South Padre Island, Texas, firefighter Everardo Escobedo bows his head during the Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020, in San Juan, Texas. A Blue Mass is celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety, which includes police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Mission (Texas) Police Department Color Guard enters during a Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020, in San Juan, Texas. A Blue Mass is celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety, which includes police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Daniel Garcia with McAllen Police Department Honor Guard plays taps during the Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com First responders from across the Rio Grande Valley attend a Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020, in San Juan, Texas. A Blue Mass is celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety, which includes police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police Sgt. Gaston Balli attends a Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020 in San Juan, Texas. A Blue Mass is celebrated annually for those employed in the field of public safety, which includes police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and paramedics. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com First responders from across the Rio Grande Valley were in attendance Wednesday for a Blue Mass, June, 24, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Daniel Garcia, with McAllen Police Department Honor Guard, prepares to play taps at the Blue Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Wednesday, June, 24, 2020 in San Juan, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Church prays over 300 local law enforcement at service Valley’s COVID-19 cases explode by 570 McAllen Medical pulmonologist’s advice for battling COVID-19 Appeals court rules in favor of fast-track deportations Weslaco reverses course, cancels July 4th fireworks