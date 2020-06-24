Mission firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

The city of Mission has confirmed that at least one of its first responders has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the city announced that a Mission firefighter has self-quarantined at his residence. The release also stated that the city is taking proper steps to notify others who may have been in contact with him.

“Everyone that was in direct contact with the firefighter has been properly notified, and we have asked them to self-quarantine,” Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez said in the release. “Rest assured, we are taking every precaution possible to safeguard our firefighters and employees in our department. Our number one priority is their health and wellbeing and continuing to provide exceptional service to our community with safety protocols in place.”

The release went on to state that the city has commenced deep cleaning of workstations and common areas at the fire station in order to ensure community and worker safety with guidance provided by the Hidalgo County Health Department.

Germ fighting e-misters are also being utilized to sanitize the building and fire apparatuses, as well as extra hand washing signs to remind employees and visitors to wash their hands frequently. Employees are also required to wear face coverings in common areas and to continue social distancing.