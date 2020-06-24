Heavy rain and Saharan Dust could affect the Valley

The Rio Grande Valley could be in for another round of rain, sometimes heavy, beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. The Valley could also be impacted by the Saharan Dust.

The NWS reports a mid-level disturbance working its way through the Valley will bring increased rain chances to South Texas, especially the mid to lower Valley. Forecasters state since the mid to lower Valley have already received anywhere between 100 to 250 percent of normal rainfall over the past two weeks, any moderate to heavy rainfall may cause localized flash flooding.

There’s a 60% chance of heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Rainfall amounts of .05 to 1 inch are possible in the McAllen, San Manuel, Harlingen and Raymondville areas, while one inch to 1 ½ inch are possible for the Brownsville and South Padre Island areas.

The Valley can also expect the arrival of Saharan Dust that is working its way through the Gulf of Mexico. It may arrive in full force late Thursday evening into Saturday, forecasters report. Experts in geology state the size of this plume is large and could create a “potentially rare to record event.” It is unknown what type of impact the Saharan Dust will have on the rainfall chances.

The NWS reports residents should expect the following:

Total rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 1.5 inches with locally higher amounts generally along and east of Interstate 69-C; 1/4 to 1/2 inches generally west of I69-C.

Occasional to frequent cloud to ground lightning

Gusty winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour

Potential impacts