A hearing where a judge could rule whether a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old McAllen woman on charges of animal cruelty was illegal has been rescheduled until late August.

Christina Arriaga had been scheduled for a motion to suppress hearing Wednesday afternoon but court records indicate the hearing was rescheduled.

Arriaga is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Pharr police arrested her on May 8, 2018, after an officer found 33 dead dogs in the back of a rented U-Haul truck.