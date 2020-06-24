Four additional Brownsville city employees test positive for COVID-19

Brownsville city officials have announced that four additional city employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city reports that three are Brownsville firefighters and one employee works for Municipal Court.

The employees were tested last week and their results of their testings were received on Tuesday.

The city states those in contact with the employees that are in a medium to high risk of exposure will be tested and quarantined. All associated work spaces will be disinfected and deep cleaned.

The names of the employees will not be released because of privacy laws.

The city reports it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are needed.