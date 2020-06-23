Testing locations in Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr counties

Free testing for COVID-19 is available at several locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

Symptoms for the coronavirus include fever and chills, cough, fatigue, body aches and joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Testing in Hidalgo County is available to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Identification is required and participants are encouraged to pre-register at txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.

Testing will be conducted Tuesday at the Development and Research Center at 850 W. Dicker Road in Pharr from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing will be conducted Wednesday at J.D. Salinas Middle School in Mission at 6101 N. Bentsen Palm Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will be conducted Thursday through Sunday at the Mission Community Center at 1420 E. Kika de la Garza Loop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closing times at these locations may vary due to testing limits.

CAMERON COUNTY

Testing in Cameron County will be conducted at the Los Fresnos Fire Department at 100 Rodeo Drive in Los Fresnos from Monday through Sunday.

It will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the testing limit of 125 is reached.

No appointment is necessary, but participants are instructed to bring identification and will be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Public restrooms are not available.

STARR COUNTY

Texas National Guard testing sites will be open in Starr County throughout the week.

Testing is open to anyone who wants to be tested with a valid ID. No prescription is necessary and registration is conducted onsite.

On Tuesday, testing will be conducted at the La Casita Community Center at 6163 FM 1430 in Rio Grande City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will be conducted Wednesday at the Abel Gonzalez Community Center at 5101 FM 1017 in San Isidro from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-thru only testing will be conducted Thursday at Commissioner Precinct 1 in La Rosita at 4192 West Highway 83 in Rio Grande City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing will be conducted Friday at Starr County Nutrition Precinct 4 at 702 E. Hidalgo St. in Rio Grande City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will be conducted Saturday at the Escobares Community Center at 4829 Old Escobares Highway 83 in Escobares from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-thru only testing will be conducted Sunday at the Starr County Precinct 2 library at 1705 North Athens in Roma from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.