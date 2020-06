McALLEN — The McAllen Police Department says U.S. Border Patrol intercepted two men at the Falfurrias checkpoint who investigators here charged with internet solicitation and sexual assault of a child.

Police say a woman reported her daughter as a runaway and investigators determined the girl left her home willingly.

The investigation revealed the suspects were traveling north on IH 69.

Police are holding a news conference this afternoon to provide more details on the allegations and the arrest.