Judge denies bond reduction request from teen charged with murder

A 17-year-old teen accused of a fatal shooting will remain in jail on $1 million in bonds, a judge ruled.

State district Judge Ysmael D. Fonseca Jr. on Friday denied Ryan Jet Rodriguez’s request for a bond reduction or for release because of lack of probable cause, court records show.

Rodriguez has remained in jail on charges of murder and attempted murder since March 23.

Rodriguez is charged along with 20-year-old Tanner Charles Dickerson-Rodriguez for the March 23 shooting death of 18-year-old Angel Gonzalez in the 1000 block of Esperanza Street.

The attempted murder charge stems from allegations that the pair also shot at a juvenile.

Police say the juvenile received a Snapchat message before the shooting from an unknown person asking to buy drugs at a residence on Esperanza Street.

When Gonzalez and the juvenile arrived, investigators say Rodriguez and Dickerson-Rodriguez pointed guns at them.

The juvenile and Gonzalez ran in separate directions and police say Rodriguez and Dickerson-Rodriguez opened fire, killing Gonzalez according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dickerson-Rodriguez also remains jailed on $1 million in bonds. He has also sought a bond reduction but a hearing has not been scheduled, court records indicate.