248 new coronavirus cases set another single-day high for Hidalgo County

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, another single-day high being set, and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus.

Tuesday was the second consecutive day the county announced its highest case increase.

The new fatalities, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s from Mission, both had underlying medical conditions and brought the overall death toll here to 25.

“Another day brings two more tragic deaths of some of our neighbors,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a release. “My heart goes out to these people’s family and friends. We must listen to the warnings of medical experts to stop these deaths. Stay home, stay away from people. These are simple solutions to protect not only yourself but your loved ones.”

The new cases bring the total for the county to 2,130, of which 1,344 are still active.

Golden Grape Entertainment, the company that owns and operates H-E-B Park, announced Tuesday that an employee there had tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

According to a release from the company, the employee last worked at the facility on June 15, and less than 10 employees who were in prolonged contact with the person have been notified.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Willacy County on Tuesday, bringing the total there to 103.