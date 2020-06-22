Starr County confirms second COVID-19 related death

Health officials confirmed another coronavirus-related death in Starr County on Monday.

A man in his 90s died Monday morning at Starr County Memorial Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority.

Officially, the man is the county’s second fatality related to the disease.

A third death, of a Starr County resident who was hospitalized at McAllen Medical Center, occurred last week but Vazquez explained that the Department of State Health Services had not yet confirmed the patient was positive for COVID-19.

The county’s first confirmed fatality was reported on June 6. That case was of an 80-year-old woman with chronic medical conditions.