Petition aims to stop Drag Queen Story Time at Brownsville library

An online petition is asking the Brownsville Public Library to stop the children’s Drag Queen Story Time at the library.

The Drag Queen Story Time with Kween Beatix is scheduled for Friday.

The petition was started Deborah Bell and three others.

A portion of the petition “We, the undersigned, are appalled that the Brownsville Public Library is, in part, behind the orchestration of the dangerous “Drag Queen Story Hour” phenomenon which is responsible for corrupting children with perverse notions of human nature.

The Brownsville Public Library must immediately STOP its promotion of this outrageous, dangerous, and abusive activity in Brownsville’s libraries.”

As of this morning, the petition had 516 signatures.

The library is celebrating Pride Month by hosting a Pride Week.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to the City of Brownsville and is awaiting comment.