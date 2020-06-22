McAllen club among bars to have liquor license suspended for violating COVID protocols

A dozen bars across the state were found to be in violation of safety protocols put in place in order to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission.

McAllen’s Elevate Night Club was one of the 12 bars allegedly not following the guidelines. TABC has temporarily suspended the liquor licenses of each of the establishments in response.

“TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension,” the news release states.

Full list of bars found in violation of order