Juvenile center in Edinburg confirms second coronavirus case

The Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 among its staff in a release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department on Monday.

According to the statement, the latest case involves a youth development coach and no youth have tested positive at Evins or any other secure TJJD facility so far.

“The agency is identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee,’ the release stated. “Those youth will be administered a COVID-19 test, and stay members will be asked to self-isolate following CDC guidelines.”

The second case at Evins is among seven COVID-19 cases confirmed at secure TJJD facilities since the pandemic began.