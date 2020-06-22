Edinburg police arrest trio suspected of theft of mail

Edinburg police arrested a trio of suspects they say were driving around in late May while looking for packages to steal.

The investigation began after a man called police on May 27 to report that a package containing an Apple Macbook Pro that was delivered to his house was missing.

He reviewed his security footage, which showed a woman exiting a Chevy Spark before taking the package from his front door, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police investigators who reviewed the video discovered that the vehicle belonged to 21-year-old Jalen Adriana Marie Parrao.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Parrao told police she was in the vehicle with 22-year-old Oscar Estuardo Teneria as they drove around looking for packages to steal.

Police say Parrao told them that 22-year-old Maria Isabel Sanchez was the woman seen on camera taking the package.

The trio, along with one other person who hasn’t been charged, according to jail records, are then accused of pawning the computer.

All three are charged with theft of mail.