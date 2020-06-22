Castillo: Cameron County hasn’t had its first wave of COVID-19

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said the county hasn’t had its first wave of the coronavirus.

“Science is telling us it’s not over. We didn’t even have our first wave yet.”

Castillo made the announcement at this morning’s press conference held by Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

As of Saturday, Cameron County was reporting 1,546 COVID-19 cases. There have been 48 deaths. The most recent coronavirus cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo and San Benito.

Trevino said there were 811, cases in Brownsville, 368 in Harlingen, 129 in San Benito.

Castillo said that everyone was hopeful that things were getting better but after the county reopened the numbers started to increase. “It’s not gone. It’s going up and up.”

The main driver of COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley is attributed to the young people heading out but refuse to wear facial coverings and then take the virus home with them to their families, Castillo said.

“”Keeping a distance and wearing masks really does help,” Castillo said.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department reported today that two of its deputies and two of its detention officers tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 11 employees with the sheriff’s department testing positive for the coronavirus.