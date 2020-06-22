Abbott: COVID-19 spreading in Texas at an unacceptable rate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided the latest on Texas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to increase in the state during a press conference this afternoon in Austin.

The cases of coronavirus have been on the rise not only in Texas but nationally as well. Abbott said COVID-19 is spreading across Texas at an unacceptable rate and it must be corralled.

Although Abbott stressed that it is important for people to wear facial coverings when in public, he has not made it mandatory.

On Sunday, health officials reported more than 3,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

There are at least 111,601 cases on Sunday and 2,182 deaths, an increase of 3,866 from the 107,735 cases reported Saturday, and 2,182 deaths compared to 2,165 reported a day earlier, The Associated Press reported.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus that is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

Abbott reminded Texans they have to continue to practice good hygiene such as frequent hand washing, the use of hand sanitizers and use facial coverings. He also advised residents to stay at home if they do not need to be out.