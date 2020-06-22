193 new virus cases in Hidalgo Co., a new high as death toll also rises

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 Monday night, the highest single-day total yet, as well as one additional fatality of a man with the disease.

The Pharr man was in his 70s and suffered from underlying health conditions.

The additional cases bring the total for the county to 1,882, 146 of which are in hospitals. Of those, 15 are in intensive care units.

“The numbers continue to grow more troubling,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a release. “The death of one of our neighbors, however, goes beyond numbers and becomes a tragedy. I extend my condolences to this man’s family and friends. I have been working with medical experts today to see what more can be done. And while I continue to weigh options, they all say the best thing we can do is what we have been doing: staying home when we can, avoiding crowds and wearing facial coverings in public.”

County officials also announced that an unidentified employee with the Mission tax office was notified Friday that they are positive for COVID-19.

“The employee has been ordered isolated and the office was sanitized over the weekend,” a statement from the county said. “All safety measures have also been followed by the tax office, including: physical distancing; Plexiglas shields between employees and the public; temperature monitoring; and the availability of hand sanitizers to ensure exposure is minimized and promote the well- being of staff and visitors.”

Twenty-three individuals were released from isolation Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,120.