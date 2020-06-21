Flash Briefing-NewsLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Ordination to the Priesthood Delcia Lopez - June 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt During the Rite of Ordination of deacons and priests, part of the rite invokes the intercession of the saints (the Litany of Saints) and the candidate for ordination lays prostrate on the floor while the whole congregation pray to the saints for their intercession. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pedro Hernandez during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica on Saturday, June, 20, 2020 in San Juan. Pedro Hernandez was assigned to San Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Bishop Daniel E. Flores with the Laying on of Hands on Jose Luis Hernandez at the Basilica on Saturday, June, 20, 2020. Joe Luis Hernandez was assigned to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Bishop Daniel E. Flores led the Solemn Mass with Ordination to the Presbyterate with over 40 priests in attendance, including Raymundo Peña, and friends and family members of the three new priests at the Basilica on Saturday, June, 20, 2020 in San Juan. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Robert Moreno, Jose Luis Hernandez and Pedro Hernandez during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Saturday, June, 20, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Jose Luis Hernandez, 27 of Mission during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at theBasilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Saturday, June, 20, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Robert Moreno, with a communion by Bishop Daniel E. Flores during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Jose Luis Hernandez, Pedro Hernandez and Robert Moreno during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Saturday, June, 20, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Robert Moreno during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica on Saturday, June, 20, 2020 in San Juan. Robert Moreno was assigned to Lord of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in BrownsvillePhoto by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Cecilia Jaeger,9, of Sugarland, Texas attends the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Saturday, June, 20, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Arturo Castillo from San Martin de Porras in Alton, during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle on Saturday, June, 20, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Priests from the Rio Grande Valley wear face masks against the spread of the coronavirus as they attend a Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle in San Juan, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Diocese ordains new priests assigned to Valley churches Hidalgo Co. reports 1 death, 133 positive cases South Padre to have hospital, medical center CMS data shows handful of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas